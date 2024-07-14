33 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 14, 2024
Assam ranks high in resolving public grievances

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 14: The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday declared that the state has once again secured its position as a leading performer in addressing public grievances for the third year in a row.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma emphasized the accomplishment as a testament of his administration’s efficiency and dedication to resolving the issues of the public.

The Chief Minister wrote, “Happy to note that for the last 3 years, Assam continues to be a top performer state in resolving public grievances. A testament to our government’s ability to have its feet and ear to the ground. We will continue to work until our mechanism is the best in class.”

He also posted a circular announcing that the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) had published a report on grievances resolved during the initial 11 days of July.

As per the circular reported between July 1 and 11, the Central Ministries/Departments resolved a total of 90,686 grievances, while States/UTs resolved 25,989 grievances.

The circular further stated that Assam has effectively resolved a total of 3,192 complaints.

