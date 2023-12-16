16 C
Assam: Rare monkey species found dead in Kaziranga after being hit by speeding vehicle

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 16: In a distressing incident, a capped langur, a rare primate, was killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Burapahar, Assam’s Kaziranga.

Reports suggest an unidentified vehicle struck the langur as it was crossing the national highway and then fled the scene. The incident took place near the Animal Corridor of the Kaziranga National Park on Saturday.

The langur’s body was reportedly found by an interceptor vehicle of the Nagaon District Transport Department and then handed over to the Burapahar Forest Officers.

It is worth mentioning that the sensor-based vehicle speed regulatory system has been inoperative for an extended period, leading to the death of numerous animals in Kaziranga due to speeding vehicles.

