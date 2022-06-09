Assam: Re-polling in Two Karbi Anglong Poll Stations on June 10

Assam state election commission on Thursday announced a re-polling in two polling stations of Duar Amla Council Constituency in West Karbi Anglong district.

The re-polling will be held on June 10 in polling station number 16 and 17 where violence had disrupted the voting process on Wednesday.

Notably, violence erupted at these two polling stations when an angry mob destroyed ballot boxes alleging foul play by the polling officials.

In Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council elections held on Wednesday, at least 154 candidates were in fray. While ruling BJP contested in all 26 seats, Congress wrestled in 24.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also contested in 10 and CPIL (ML) in 15 beside others.