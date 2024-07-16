Assam Recognized as Front Runner State in Latest SDG India Index by NITI Aayog

HT Digital

July 16, Tuesday: Assam has been recognized as a Front Runner State in the latest SDG India Index released by NITI Aayog. This milestone marks a significant moment in Assam’s journey toward sustainable development, reflecting the state’s rapid progress since 2018.

The announcement was highlighted by Himanta Biswa Sarma, who tweeted about the state’s accomplishment, emphasizing Assam’s emerging leadership among states striving to achieve sustainable development goals.

The SDG India Index measures the progress of states and union territories on various parameters related to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Assam’s designation as a Front Runner State underscores its commitment and effective implementation of strategies aimed at sustainable development.