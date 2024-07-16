32 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
type here...

Assam Recognized as Front Runner State in Latest SDG India Index by NITI Aayog

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
CREATOR: gd-jpeg v1.0 (using IJG JPEG v62), quality = 100
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

July 16, Tuesday: Assam has been recognized as a Front Runner State in the latest SDG India Index released by NITI Aayog. This milestone marks a significant moment in Assam’s journey toward sustainable development, reflecting the state’s rapid progress since 2018.

- Advertisement -

The announcement was highlighted by Himanta Biswa Sarma, who tweeted about the state’s accomplishment, emphasizing Assam’s emerging leadership among states striving to achieve sustainable development goals.

The SDG India Index measures the progress of states and union territories on various parameters related to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Assam’s designation as a Front Runner State underscores its commitment and effective implementation of strategies aimed at sustainable development.

Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Five Thieves Apprehended for Brass Article Theft in North Salmara

The Hills Times -
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs 2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts