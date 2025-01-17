25 C
Assam records 16.41% drop in road fatalities; CM urges safety

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 17: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a significant reduction in road accident fatalities during the festive period between December 24, 2024, and January 15, 2025, a press release said on Friday.

According to the data, the state witnessed 163 fatalities, a 16.41% decrease compared to 195 fatalities recorded during the same period last year.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Between 24th December 2024 and 15th January 2025, there were 163 fatalities, compared to 195 fatalities during the same period last year, marking a 16.41% decrease.”

While commending the improvement, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the loss of 163 lives, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to prevent further tragedies.

“While this improvement is encouraging, the loss of 163 lives remains a grave concern”, he added.

He further urged citizens to prioritize road safety, underscoring the importance of continued vigilance and awareness to make Assam’s roads safer for everyone.

“We must continue working together to prevent every single death and ensure safer roads”, the Chief Minister further stated.

