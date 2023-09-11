Assam Rifles collaborates with locals for tree plantation drive

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 10: Assam Rifles, operating under HQ Inspector General Assam Rifles (East),

joined hands with the residents of Lokra village in Sonitpur to organise a ‘Tree Plantation Drive’. The primary

objective of this initiative was to make a positive environmental impact, promote sustainable practices, and engage

the community in the preservation and safeguarding of the natural world for both current and future generations.

During the event, participants actively planted trees and raised awareness about environmental protection,

encouraging the entire community to play a role in preserving the environment and revitalising the ecosystem. The

event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of 36 personnel and 39 villagers.