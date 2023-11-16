Assam Rifles distributes sports kits, study materials

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Nov 15: Assam Rifles on Wednesday distributed sports kits and study materials to the local

youths as part of the pre-recruitment training under the Assam Rifles Civic Action Project at its battalion

headquarter in Lokra in Sonitpur district on Wednesday.

During the event the battalion distributed essential study material and clothing items to local youths

undergoing pre-recruitment training at the Lokra Garrison. Besides, physical exercises and regular

classes on subjects, the training also included various recruitments to help interested youths in joining

any of the armed forces. Screening tests including physical efficiency tests. Written tests are also

conducted to check the improvement in the performance of the trainees and to give them a realistic

picture of the recruitment rally.

These items were distributed among 30 trainees, including 16 boys and 14 girls, who are currentl

undergoing the training for a period of 12 weeks, thus motivating other local youths of the area

to join the armed forces.