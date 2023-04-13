Assam Rifles Organises Quiz Competition

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, April 12: Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (East) organised a quiz competition for the school children under the theme Peace, National Integration and Anti Drug Campaign, Dima Hasao District, Assam on April 12. A total of 100 Students from 4 different schools participated in the event.

The event was organised to spread awareness amongst youth and local population about ill effects of drugs, communal harmony and spread the message of peace, harmony and national integration.

On this occasion, a quiz competition was organised in which 100 students from four different schools (Don Bosco School, Govt Girls High School, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Govt Boys High School actively participated and winners were felicitated.

It is an initiative aimed at promoting unity and harmony among students and provides a unique opportunity to gain a deeper appreciation for the rich diversity of our nation and will help students develop a better understanding of the cultural, linguistic, and social differences that bind us as a nation.

Local population, parents and school staff expressed profound gratitude to the Haflong Battalion of Assam Rifles for undertaking such initiatives. These kinds of initiatives will further strengthen the existing bond between local public and security forces and pave the way for many such noble endeavors in future.