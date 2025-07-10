25.9 C
Assam Sahitya Sabha, KLA hold ‘Sengchechap’ meet to promote linguistic harmony

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 9: In a bid to strengthen cultural and linguistic ties between the Assamese and Karbi communities, the Assam Sahitya Sabha (ASS) on Wednesday organised an interactive meeting titled ‘Sengchechap’ in collaboration with the Karbi Lammet Amei (KLA).

The event was held at the KLA office on 3 K.M. Lumding Road and focused on fostering mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation between the two linguistic communities.

The interactive session was hosted by KLA under the initiative of the Assam Sahitya Sabha.

Speakers from both organisations shared their perspectives on how the Karbi and Assamese communities can jointly work to uphold and promote each other’s languages and cultures.

In his address, ASS president Basanta Kumar Goswami praised the Karbi community’s persistent efforts in preserving and developing their language, highlighting that this dedication led to the formation of the KLA. He stated that such initiatives contribute meaningfully to the broader Assamese society, which thrives on the linguistic and cultural richness of all indigenous communities.

He further emphasised that preserving one’s language is essential for cultural identity and that efforts like the introduction of Karbi as a subject and medium of instruction in schools have played a significant role in developing the language.

Stressing the importance of learning indigenous languages, Goswami said that those residing in a region should make an effort to learn and respect the language and customs of its native communities.

He urged non-Karbi residents of Karbi Anglong to embrace the Karbi language and traditions as a step toward fostering trust, inclusivity, and cultural integrity.

KLA general secretary Liladhar Teron informed the gathering about ‘Enajori’—an outreach programme of the Assam Sahitya Sabha that aims to engage with literary bodies of various indigenous hill tribes across Assam.

The interactive meeting in Diphu was a part of this ongoing initiative.

The event was attended by ASS vice president Pudum Rajkhowa, general secretary Dabajit Borah, Padmashree awardee and former MP Dhaneswar Engti, former KLA general secretary Joysing Tokbi, and several other notable literary figures from both communities.

Together, they reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding linguistic diversity and building bridges of understanding through dialogue and literary collaboration.

