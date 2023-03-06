Reception Committee Formed

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

DIPHU, March 5: The Reception Committee (RC) for holding of the 31st annual general conference of Karbi Lammet Amei (KLA) – Karbi literary body has been formed in a meeting held at Longkam Teron Memorial Auditorium, Dokmoka on Sunday. Chairman of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Raju Tisso was appointed as the president and executive member (EM) of KAAC, Lunsing Teron as general secretary.

EM of KAAC, Ritesh Enghi is the finance secretary, Samuel Ronghang and Sarsing Taro were appointed as vice presidents; Badan Sing Tisso and Joysing Tisso are assistant secretaries. The meeting was also attended by the EM, KAAC, of Art & Culture, Surya Rongphar.

- Advertisement -

It may be mentioned here that the KAAC has provided Rs 40 lakh for holding the annual conference of KLA. From the allotted amount, Rs 20 lakh has been given to the central committee and Rs 20 lakh to the RC for the expenditure of the conference.

Tokbi said that the date and venue has not been finalised and it will be known by the RC in a few days. He also informed that since the inception of KLA in 1966, for the first time the annual conference will be held at Dongmukak (Dokmoka), the ancestral residence of the founding president late Longkam Teron.

- Advertisement -

He further said that the KLA has 8 Longri Amei – regional committees and more than 60 branches in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong and outside. The Longri Amei are: Nijang Longri Amei, Nihang Longri Amei, Nihang Donsuri Longri Amei, Nilip Longri Amei, Kolong Kopili Longri Amei, Kamrup Longri Amei, Lokhimpur Longri Amei, Biswanath Longri Amei, Meghalaya Longri Amei, Dima Hasao Longri Amei and Barak Longri Amei.

Preparation will start soon after the finalisation of the dates and venue of the conference, Tokbi said.

The meeting was chaired by KLA president, Barim Engti and the object of the meeting was explained by the general secretary, Joysing Tokbi.