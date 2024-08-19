Assam Schools to Organize Aadhaar Update Camps Following SEBA Directives

HT Digital

August 19, Monday: In a bid to streamline student identification and ensure updated records, the Assam Secondary Education Board (SEBA) has issued directives for schools across the state to host Aadhaar update camps. This initiative aims to assist students in updating their Aadhaar details, which is crucial for various administrative and educational processes.

- Advertisement -

The camps will be organized within school premises to provide a convenient and accessible platform for students and their families to make necessary updates to their Aadhaar information. This move is expected to address discrepancies and ensure that all student records are accurate and up-to-date, which is essential for smooth functioning of various educational and government schemes.

The SEBA’s directive underscores the importance of maintaining accurate identification records and facilitating easy access to Aadhaar services. By integrating these update camps into the school environment, the initiative seeks to enhance the efficiency of administrative processes and support students in keeping their personal information current.