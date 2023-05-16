Assam SI Junmoni Rabha: Fatal Accident

Guwahati 16 May: Police Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha of Assam met a tragic end in a car accident in Kaliabor, Nagaon district. The unfortunate incident occurred on Monday night on National Highway 37 near Sarubhagia village. While travelling towards Upper Assam in civilian attire, the car Rabha was riding in collided with an approaching container truck bearing the registration number “UP 78UT 4518.”

The collision’s impact was devastating, causing the car to be completely crushed. Local authorities swiftly responded to the scene and rushed Rabha to the Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital for urgent medical attention. Tragically, upon reaching the hospital, Rabha was pronounced dead by the hospital staff.

In the meantime, Superintendent of Police (SP) Leena Doley, responsible for the Nagaon district, arrived at the collision site to assess the situation. Following the necessary protocols, Rabha’s body has been sent to Nagaon for post-mortem examination.

Junmoni Rabha had been embroiled in several controversies over the past year, including allegations of corruption, criminal conspiracy, and cheating. Consequently, she was arrested, but later obtained bail from a session court.