22 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
type here...

Assam: Six-Mile murder accused sent to 5-day police remand

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 21: The Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Kamrup Metro district on Tuesday sent the prime suspect in the Six-Mile murder case to a five-day police remand.

- Advertisement -

The suspect, Mani Khan, was apprehended last Sunday in connection with the case involving the discovery of a woman’s body in a Guwahati apartment. The deceased, Anju Dorjee, was found in her rented flat, where she lived with her partner, on November 12.

Mani Khan, Dorjee’s live-in partner and the main suspect, had been missing since the case emerged. A police search operation was initiated, and Khan was detained on the night of November 19.

Initial reports suggest that Khan was apprehended by Dispur Police in Guwahati after they analysed CCTV footage from the apartment. Officials reviewed 15 days’ worth of footage to identify the suspect.

Despite initial difficulties, they were able to locate Khan in Guwahati. Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah, along with other senior police officials, was reportedly present at Hatigaon Police Station late last night.

Most Expensive Spices In The World
Most Expensive Spices In The World
Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat
Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat
Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms
These Places In India Are Named After Numbers!
These Places In India Are Named After Numbers!
Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know
Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

All arrangements made for a peaceful vote counting on December 3:...

The Hills Times - 0
Most Expensive Spices In The World Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms These Places In India Are Named After Numbers! Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know