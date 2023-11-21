Assam: Six-Mile murder accused sent to 5-day police remand

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 21: The Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Kamrup Metro district on Tuesday sent the prime suspect in the Six-Mile murder case to a five-day police remand.

- Advertisement -

The suspect, Mani Khan, was apprehended last Sunday in connection with the case involving the discovery of a woman’s body in a Guwahati apartment. The deceased, Anju Dorjee, was found in her rented flat, where she lived with her partner, on November 12.

Mani Khan, Dorjee’s live-in partner and the main suspect, had been missing since the case emerged. A police search operation was initiated, and Khan was detained on the night of November 19.

Initial reports suggest that Khan was apprehended by Dispur Police in Guwahati after they analysed CCTV footage from the apartment. Officials reviewed 15 days’ worth of footage to identify the suspect.

Despite initial difficulties, they were able to locate Khan in Guwahati. Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah, along with other senior police officials, was reportedly present at Hatigaon Police Station late last night.