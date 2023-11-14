Assam: No headway into six-mile murder even after surfing CCTV footage

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 14: Guwahati Police has surfed through CCTV footage of the last 15 days, however, are yet to come to find a clue as to the person behind the death of a woman in the city’s Six-Mile area.

Anju Dorjee, thought to be aged around 25 to 26 years, was found dead in an apartment in Guwahati’s Six-Mile. The incident had come to the fore after the owner of the apartment visited and found a foul odour coming from the flat where she lived on rent with her live-in partner. After the incident, the police was called in immediately to Purbasa Apartment in the Six-Mile locality of Guwahati.

They had taken jurisdiction over the matter and sought for all the CCTV footage of the past few days. And now, even after surfing through the footages thoroughly, the police have nothing on their hands, reports stated today.

The prime accused in the case, one Mani Khan, who was the live-in partner of the deceased Anju Dorjee, has been absconding since the matter came to light. Officials said that the CCTV footages have no record of his movements on the days leading to the suspected murder. This has led the police to suspect the involvement of a third person in the death of Anju Dorjee, a fresh angle in the case.

It may be noted that the incident had taken place on Sunday, that is, November 12. After the owner suspected something to be wrong with foul odour coming from the room, he informed Dispur Police in Guwahati. It had come to the fore that Anju Dorjee, the victim was originally from Bokajan and lived with Mani Khan.

They were in a live-in relationship and were not officially married. Following the incident, Mani Khan was nowhere to be seen, the neighbours had told the police. Officials also found his mobile phone switched off. The body was sent for post-mortem after its recovery. Investigation into the matter continues.