Assam Skill University to be fully functional in 2025: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI/MANGALDAI, June 20: Assam Skill University will commence classes at its permanent location in Mangaldai from the upcoming year, announced chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

“I met with the vice chancellor and other officials today to review the progress of the Skill University. They assured me that regular classes could commence from the permanent setup by 2025,” Sarma stated while addressing the media during a visit to the construction site of the over Rs 1000 crore project in Mangaldai’s Gerimari.

The university is designed to accommodate up to 10,000 students simultaneously, with nine distinct trade schools planned to cater to the demands of modern and future technologies.

Additionally, the chief minister announced that classes will commence next month at a temporary location in Guwahati. These classes will focus on soft skills such as data science, artificial intelligence, and road construction technology in the interim facility.

On the other hand, Sarma also said that the site for the upcoming Darrang medical college to be finalised by the district administration within a week and the state government will start further processes to begin the building work for the medical college.

Notably, during the Mangaldai visit, Sarma visited two sites for the proposed medical college.

“I have visited two places here. One is just beside the upcoming skill university campus and another at the sericulture campus adjacent to the national highway. The sericulture campus is now dysfunctional and it has 108 bighas of land. I think it is a suitable place to build a medical college,” he added.

According to Sarma, the district commissioner will convene with MLAs, MP and other stakeholders to finalise the site of the upcoming medical college.

“Once the district administration completes the land selection process, further steps will be taken by the state government,” he said.

Moreover, Sarma also mentioned that in Nalbari and Kokrajhar, the general people urged to maintain the district hospital which has created some issues with the smooth functioning of the medical colleges there.

“This time, we will hold a public meeting and the people will be informed that there will not be any provision of district hospital at the medical college,” the chief minister stated.

Sarma also took stock of the under-construction Mangaldai Bypass and the site for the upcoming Darrang Medical College & Hospital.

Arriving at Mangaldai, the chief minister straightaway visited the construction site of the 15-Km bypass on NH15 and took stock of the progress and quality of the construction activities.

However, Sarma expressed concern at the slow progress of the project and was seen directing concerned authorities to take all measures necessary to ensure its expeditious completion.