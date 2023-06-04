Assam Sports Minister interacts with sports organisations and clubs.

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, June 3: Assam minister Nandita Gorlosa who recently got an additional portfolio of Sports and Youth Welfare interacted with eminent sportspersons, sports organisations and clubs of Dima Hasao at District Library Auditorium on Saturday.

The minister interacted with the athletes and officials to know the requirements for improvement of facilities, infrastructure, training methods etc in the district. Talking to the sports clubs and individuals, the minister said that people from this district have gifted quality of perseverance and physique which is favourable to take them further in the field of garnering name and fame for the state as well as the nation in the field of sports.

She also spoke about the scopes and facilities for those who can persue in this field. Speaking about the sports scenerio of this district in the past, the minister said that many eminent personalities were very active sports persons despite limited scopes.

She said, “People now a days are much aware about the career scopes and opportunities through this field and I will do my level best to create avenues that shall encourage people to come forward to take this as their career option”. Speaking about the anti social activities that is gradually driving the youth astray, minister Nandita Gorlosa said that people as a society have to fight together to stop this menace and sports activities will help a great deal in this fight.

During the programme many sports associations and clubs submitted their memorandum which mostly mentioned the limited scopes and lack of infrastructure. Taking into consideration of many budding sports persons in the district, for proper guidance demands for coaches and instructors were placed by the District Sports Office as well as the District Sports Association, Haflong.

The Minister felicitated veteran persons of the district and also arranged lunch at the end of the interactive session for all present. Executive Member of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, Nipolol Hojai among others was present on the occasion.