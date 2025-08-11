29.5 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 11, 2025
Assam State Zoo Welcomes Four Asiatic Lion Cubs on World Lion Day

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 11: In a big relief to conservation efforts for wildlife, the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati has welcomed four healthy Asiatic lion cubs. Born on July 24, 2025, to lioness Kesari, the cubs are an important milestone towards the conservation of this threatened species.

The news was announced on Sunday by Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, who posted the news on X, adding that the birth fell on World Lion Day. “Asiatic lions are indigenous to India, and the last surviving population of wild Asiatic lions are found in Gujarat. This birth marks a significant milestone in our conservation program,” the post stated.

Found in 1957, the Assam State Zoo is Northeast India’s oldest zoological park. It serves an important function in wildlife conservation, education, and research, operating a number of captive breeding programs for threatened species, such as the Asiatic lion.

Asiatic lions (Panthera leo persica) previously inhabited the Middle East and Indian subcontinent, but their current free population is limited to Gujarat’s Gir Forest National Park. Asiatic lions are smaller compared to African lions and characterized by a visible belly fold. Their endangered status in the IUCN due to habitat loss and human conflict necessitates breeding programs for survival.

Wildlife conservationist Dr. Anjali Sharma welcomed the birth as “a heartening achievement,” stressing its significance in the context of decades of habitat loss and poaching. A seasoned zookeeper at the Assam State Zoo called the event “a renewed commitment to guarding our wildlife heritage,” while environmental activist Priya Das referred to it as “a befitting celebration for World Lion Day.”

The Assam government has tightened wildlife protection through laws like the Assam Wildlife Protection Act and community schemes. These measures, such as habitat rejuvenation, anti-poaching campaigns, and public education campaigns, are designed to prevent man-animal conflict and protect threatened species.

