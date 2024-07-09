Assam Student Sets Guinness World Record by Writing 84-Page Book in 9 Hours

HT Digital

July 9, Tuesday: In a remarkable feat of speed and creativity, a student from Assam has earned a Guinness World Record by writing an 84-page book in just nine hours. This impressive achievement highlights the student’s dedication and skill, setting a new benchmark for aspiring writers. The record-breaking event has garnered widespread attention, celebrating the student’s ability to produce a substantial literary work in such a short period. This accomplishment not only brings pride to the state but also inspires young writers across the globe to pursue their literary dreams with determination and perseverance.

The student’s extraordinary achievement was officially recognized by the Guinness World Records, marking a significant milestone in their literary journey. The book, which was meticulously crafted within a tight timeframe, showcases a unique blend of creativity, discipline, and passion for writing. This record-setting endeavor has been praised by educators and literary enthusiasts alike, who commend the student’s exceptional talent and hard work. The young author’s success story serves as a powerful reminder of what can be accomplished with focus, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to one’s goals.

