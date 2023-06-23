Mainaosri Daimary Wins Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2023, Bodoland Celebrates

Guwahati, June 23: Pramod Boro, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), congratulated Miss Mainaosri Daimary of Panery, Udalguri, for her remarkable achievement in winning the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2023. The young poet’s Bodo poetry book titled ‘Som, Jiu, Arw…’ has garnered immense recognition, filling the hearts of Bodoland residents with immense pride.

Pramod Boro, in a tweet shared today, expressed his warmest congratulations to Miss Mainaosri Daimary, recognizing her as an outstanding representative of BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region). Her success in winning the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar, a highly esteemed literary award, highlights the remarkable talent and dedication she possesses.

The Bodo community, known for its rich cultural heritage and language, rejoiced at the news of Daimary’s accomplishment. Her poetry book has not only brought laurels to the region but also served as a testament to the resilience and creativity of Bodo literature.

The Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar is a coveted award bestowed upon young writers below the age of 35 who have made significant contributions to literature in their respective languages. Miss Mainaosri Daimary’s work stood out among numerous entries, showcasing her literary prowess and unique artistic expression.

Bodo literature has a rich tradition, and Miss Daimary’s achievement further strengthens its significance. Her win not only adds a new chapter to the history of Bodo literature but also encourages aspiring young writers to explore and contribute to the vibrant literary landscape of Bodoland.

Pramod Boro, on behalf of the Bodoland Territorial Council, extended his best wishes to Miss Mainaosri Daimary for her future endeavors. He emphasized the importance of continuing to enrich the Bodo language and literature, highlighting the integral role they play in preserving the cultural identity of the Bodo community.

The recognition of Miss Daimary’s talent on a national platform serves as a source of inspiration and motivation for other budding Bodo writers, encouraging them to pursue their literary aspirations with zeal and dedication.

As the news of her achievement spreads, numerous well-wishers, literary enthusiasts, and members of the Bodo community have come forward to congratulate Miss Mainaosri Daimary on her exceptional accomplishment. Her success not only reflects her individual brilliance but also shines a spotlight on the rich literary heritage of Bodoland.

In the days to come, it is expected that Miss Daimary will receive further recognition and accolades for her remarkable achievement, ultimately inspiring more young minds to explore the power of language and literature.

The Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2023 has once again demonstrated the immense talent and potential that exists within the diverse literary landscape of India, while Miss Mainaosri Daimary’s win has brought immeasurable pride and joy to the people of Bodoland.