Assam: Tinsukia Medical College to be operational from June 2024

HT Digital,

Tinsukia, Dec 2: Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, revealed on Saturday that Tinsukia Medical College Hospital could be operational from June 2024.

He indicated that the state government has requested accreditation from the National Medical Council (NMC).

The government plans to appoint up to 85 doctors to the college in the coming days. Sarma shared that an NMC team is expected to inspect the college in early 2022. The college will offer approximately 100 seats.

If the accreditation process goes smoothly, the college could start its academic year in June 2024. Before that, the government will initiate Outpatient and Inpatient Department services at the hospital.