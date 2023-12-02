25 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 2, 2023
type here...

Assam: Tinsukia Medical College to be operational from June 2024

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Tinsukia, Dec 2: Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, revealed on Saturday that Tinsukia Medical College Hospital could be operational from June 2024.

- Advertisement -

He indicated that the state government has requested accreditation from the National Medical Council (NMC).

The government plans to appoint up to 85 doctors to the college in the coming days. Sarma shared that an NMC team is expected to inspect the college in early 2022. The college will offer approximately 100 seats.

If the accreditation process goes smoothly, the college could start its academic year in June 2024. Before that, the government will initiate Outpatient and Inpatient Department services at the hospital.

 

7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers
Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers
Benefits of Eating Eggs In The Morning
Benefits of Eating Eggs In The Morning
India’s Top 10 Coldest Places
India’s Top 10 Coldest Places
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tripura CM raises concern over rising cases of HIV in state

The Hills Times - 0
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers Benefits of Eating Eggs In The Morning India’s Top 10 Coldest Places