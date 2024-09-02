Assam TMC Chief Ripun Bora Resigns from Party

HT Digital

September 2, Monday: Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Ripun Bora has announced his resignation from the party, citing dissatisfaction with the leadership and its decision-making processes. In a letter addressed to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Bora expressed his grievances over the lack of coordination and support within the party.

Bora, a former Congress leader who joined TMC in 2022, also pointed out the diminishing influence of the party in Assam and accused the leadership of not taking enough steps to strengthen its foothold in the region. His departure comes as a significant setback for the TMC’s efforts to expand its presence in Assam and the northeastern states. The party has not yet officially responded to his resignation.