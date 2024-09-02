32 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 2, 2024
type here...

Assam TMC Chief Ripun Bora Resigns from Party

Assam Trinamool Congress chief Ripun Bora resigns, expressing discontent over party leadership and decision-making.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Assam Trinamool Congress President Ripun Bora addressing a press conference, at State TMC head office , Jayanagar in Guwahatio on Tuesday.
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

September 2, Monday: Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Ripun Bora has announced his resignation from the party, citing dissatisfaction with the leadership and its decision-making processes. In a letter addressed to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Bora expressed his grievances over the lack of coordination and support within the party.

- Advertisement -

Bora, a former Congress leader who joined TMC in 2022, also pointed out the diminishing influence of the party in Assam and accused the leadership of not taking enough steps to strengthen its foothold in the region. His departure comes as a significant setback for the TMC’s efforts to expand its presence in Assam and the northeastern states. The party has not yet officially responded to his resignation.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Woman Jumps Off Bogibeel Bridge with Two Kids into Brahmaputra...

The Hills Times -