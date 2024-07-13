34 C
Assam to Receive ₹378.68 Crore for Rural Road and Bridge Development Under PMGSY-III

HT Digital

July 13, Saturday:

The Ministry of Rural Development has announced a significant infrastructure boost for the North-Eastern region of India under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) – III. The state of Assam will receive an estimated investment of ₹378.68 crore, sanctioned for the construction of 78 roads measuring 563.67 km and 14 bridges.

This initiative aims to strengthen rural connectivity and accelerate economic growth in the region. The sanctioned projects are expected to improve access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and markets, while enhancing connectivity between remote villages and urban centers. This, in turn, will foster economic development, trade, and commerce in Assam, creating employment opportunities and stimulating local economies.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this substantial investment. In a tweet, Sarma stated, “We are extremely grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for sanctioning 563 km of roads and bridges in the State. This will greatly boost our rural economy.”

The projects under PMGSY-III are aligned with the government’s vision of a prosperous Northeast and a developed India (Viksit Bharat). The transformative impact of these projects is expected to contribute significantly to the growth and prosperity of the North-Eastern region, reaffirming the government’s commitment to inclusive development.

The announcement was made on July 12, 2024, by the Ministry of Rural Development, marking a pivotal step towards enhancing rural infrastructure in Assam and beyond.

