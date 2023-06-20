Assam’s Dhubri Welcomes New Bridge and 95 More to Come, Revolutionizing Connectivity

Dhubri, June 20: In a significant stride towards enhancing connectivity in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the completion and opening of a new bridge over the River Gangadhar. The Chief Minister’s Office took to Twitter to share the news, emphasizing the positive impact on connectivity for the Dhubri district.

The tweet by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, @himantabiswa, read, “We are building over 95 bridges across various rivers in Assam. This one is over the River Gangadhar, which we have opened today. 📍Dhubri.”

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister’s Office further tweeted, “Marking a new dawn in connectivity for Dhubri, HCM Dr @himantabiswa will be shortly inaugurating the bridge connecting Golokganj and Kanuri over Gangadhar river.”

This development marks a significant step forward in Assam’s infrastructure development initiatives. With the construction of over 95 bridges across various rivers in the state, the government aims to enhance accessibility, reduce travel time, and promote socio-economic growth in the region.

The newly inaugurated bridge over the River Gangadhar stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to improving connectivity in the Dhubri district. It serves as a vital link connecting the areas of Golokganj and Kanuri, effectively bridging the divide over the river.

The inauguration of this bridge will not only facilitate the smooth movement of people but also boost trade and commerce in the region. Improved connectivity opens up opportunities for economic growth, as it enables better transportation of goods and services, attracting investments and fostering development.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the bridge will significantly benefit the local population by enhancing accessibility to healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and other essential services. It will also facilitate better connectivity between rural and urban areas, bridging gaps and promoting overall development and inclusivity.

The Assam government’s relentless efforts in infrastructure development reflect its commitment to transforming the state and improving the lives of its citizens. Through projects like these, the government aims to bridge the gaps between regions, promote balanced growth, and ensure that no area is left behind in the journey of progress.

As the newly inaugurated Gangadhar River bridge paves the way for enhanced connectivity, it signifies a new era of development and progress for the people of Dhubri. The government’s focus on infrastructure development and commitment to connectivity will continue to play a crucial role in realizing the vision of a prosperous and connected Assam.

The completion of the Gangadhar River bridge is a momentous occasion, and it stands as a testament to the government’s dedication to building a modern and well-connected Assam. It is expected to bring about positive changes in the lives of the people, fostering economic growth, and strengthening the social fabric of the region.