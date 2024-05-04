28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 4, 2024
Assam: Two held with suspected ganja in Tripura Sundari Express

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, May 4: In a significant operation conducted on Friday, at approximately 5:30 PM, Government Railway Police (GRP) carried out a thorough inspection of Coach No. H1 of Train No. 14620 DN Tripura Sundari Express.

Acting on specific intelligence, the operation took place at Platform No. 2 of Guwahati Railway Station. The operation culminated in the apprehension of two individuals identified as Yogesh Kumar, aged 32, son of Pradip Kumar Singh, hailing from Narar village, PS- Kaluahi, District- Madhubani, Bihar, and Om Prakash, aged 25, son of Pawan Kumar, from Narar village, PO- Narar Pashim, PS- Kaluahi, District- Madhubani, Bihar.

The GRP seized a substantial amount of suspected contraband from the suspects. Specifically, seven packets of suspected Ganja, with a total weight of 89.100 kilograms, were confiscated during the operation.

Investigations revealed that the individuals were traveling from Agartala, Tripura, to Bihar at the time of their apprehension. The seizure highlights the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat illicit drug trafficking across state borders. Prompt legal actions have been initiated against the apprehended individuals.

