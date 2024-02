HT Digital,

Numaligarh, Feb 25: On Sunday, two workmen were electrocuted in Numaligarh, Assam, causing life-threatening injuries.

Labourers working on the building of a house for a woman named Hiramoni Kanu were electrocuted when they came into touch with a live electrical line.

They were taken to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) shortly after the event and are now being treated there.

Their identities were not revealed immediately, and additional information is anticipated.