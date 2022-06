HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 15: An unidentified body of a man was found on railway track KM 220/6-7 between Diphu-Nilalung Railway on Monday night. Later, GRP of Diphu Railway Station took the dead body to Diphu Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H) for postmortem.

The dead body is at DMCH Morgue for preservation for a period of 72 hours. If any person knows the relatives of the deceased, they can approach the DMC&H, Diphu authority for identification.