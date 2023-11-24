22 C
Friday, November 24, 2023
Assam: Veteran ULFA-I leader ‘Major Golap Axom’ dies due to cardiosvascular-related ailments

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 24: A senior leader of the United Liberation Front of Axom-Independent (ULFA-I), Bubul Handique, also known as Major Golap Axom, passed away due to heart-related issues on Thursday at approximately 2.58 pm.

This was confirmed in a statement by ULFA-I general and Commander-in-Chief, Paresh Baruah. Handique, a resident of Bhalukoni village in the Mahmara area of Charaideo district, joined the banned militant group in 1998.

ULFA-I has posthumously honoured Handique as an ‘Immortal Martyr’. The news has caused considerable grief at Handique’s home in Mahmara.

The deceased leader’s wife expressed her distress over the lack of a comprehensive report from the ULFA-I regarding Handique’s death and voiced doubts about the news.

