Guwahati
Sunday, June 29, 2025
ASF outbreak: Kohima declares Infected and Surveillance Zones

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
KOHIMA, JUNE 28: In response to the detection of African Swine Fever (ASF) at Sechü Zubza and Viswema village under Kohima district, the district administration has issued an official notification to declare the affected regions as Infected and Surveillance Zones for the purpose of control and containment.

The notification, issued in reference to the letter from the Chief Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services Officer dated June 21, 2025, outlines the following designations: Sechü Zubza and Viswema village are identified as Infected Zones, encompassing a 1-kilometre radius around the infected premises. Surrounding these areas, a Surveillance Zone has been established, covering a 10-kilometre radius from the infected sites (excluding the initial 1-kilometre zone).

In light of the containment measures, the certain restrictions have been put in place within the specified zones until further notice.

The administration has ordered a complete ban on the slaughter of pigs and also a ban on the import and export of pigs and piglets.

It has also ordered to ban on the transportation of pigs and pork.

These measures have been undertaken to curb the spread of ASF and safeguard livestock health in the district, it stated.

The public is advised to strictly comply with the restrictions until further directives are issued by the competent authority. (NNN)

