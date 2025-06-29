Thousands join Rath Yatra in Imphal after two years of unrest

IMPHAL, June 28: After two years of low-key celebrations due to unrest, thousands of devotees took part in the Rath Yatra (Kang) festival in Imphal on Friday.

The main event was held at the Shree Shree Govindaji Temple, Palace Compound, Imphal West. People came out in large numbers.

For the past two years, the festival was celebrated quietly due to the ongoing conflict and tension in Manipur.

But this year, the celebration was held with tight security, and many locals and non-locals joined the procession, seen as a hopeful sign of peace returning to the region.

“Rath Yatra, or Kang, is held to bring peace and happiness by offering fruits, flowers, and other items to Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra. This year, many people came, which shows that peace may be coming back,” said Thangjam Dasarat Singh, a local leader.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla also visited the Govindaji Temple in the morning.

Raj Bhavan Manipur posted photos on X (formerly Twitter) showing him praying at the temple.

“Governor Bhalla prayed for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of the people of Manipur. He also sent greetings to the people on this special occasion,” the post said.

After the prayers, the three deities were taken out on a chariot (Rath), pulled by thousands of devotees along the road near Palace Gate in Imphal.

A non-local devotee said, “I have been living in Manipur for around ten years. This year’s celebration feels like the ones we used to have before the violence started on May 3, 2023. I prayed for peace to return.”

Vendors lined the streets selling toys and food, while Manipur Fire Service sprayed water along the road to cool it down for the devotees walking in the heat.

A similar Rath Yatra celebration was also held at the ISKCON Temple in Sangaiprou, Imphal.

Small chariots were also seen in different parts of the valley, showing that the festive spirit is returning to the state. (NNN)