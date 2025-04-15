32.1 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Assam Welcomes New Year with Joyous Rongali Bihu Celebrations

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya extended warm greetings to the people of Assam on the auspicious occasion

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 15: Assam ushered in the Assamese New Year on April 15 with vibrant Rongali Bihu festivities, marked by traditional zeal and heartfelt wishes for prosperity, peace, and happiness in the year ahead. Across the state, people participated in the celebrations, reviving age-old customs and cultural expressions with enthusiasm.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya extended warm greetings to the people of Assam on the auspicious occasion. In a message shared on social media, Governor Acharya wrote, “I extend my heartiest greetings on the occasion of Rongali Bihu and Assamese New Year. May this Rongali Bihu strengthen our age-old harmony and bring happiness and prosperity to all.”

Chief Minister Sarma echoed the sentiments of joy and unity, highlighting the state’s achievements and reaffirming his government’s commitment to progress. “Today, from Kamakhya to Kachakanti, people across Assam are welcoming the New Year and celebrating Assam’s success in the year gone by. On this special day, our government renews its commitment to making Assam one of Bharat’s top five states and ensuring the welfare of every citizen,” he stated in a post on X.

The Rongali Bihu celebrations began with ‘Goru Bihu’ on April 14, a day that honours cattle and their contributions to agriculture. The following day, ‘Manuh Bihu’, marked the formal start of the month of Bohag, with people exchanging greetings and blessings—symbolizing human connection, renewal, and fresh beginnings.

Spanning nearly the entire month of Bohag, Bihu celebrations are deeply rooted in Assam’s connection with nature and community life. The first week is especially dedicated to acknowledging the elements of the natural world and nurturing social bonds.

Traditional Bihu songs and dances are a core part of the festivities. One of the highlights is the presence of ‘Husori’ troupes—groups of young performers who visit homes, singing and dancing to traditional Bihu tunes while offering blessings for the New Year.

In Sivasagar, the historic capital of the Ahom dynasty, the spirit of Bihu was brought alive in the iconic ‘Rangghar’ amphitheatre, where artistes performed cultural programmes to mark the occasion. Similar open-air performances, folk dances, and musical events were held in towns and villages across Assam, adding a rich and joyful dimension to the New Year celebrations.

