14 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Assam Women’s University introduces Humanoid Robot to teach English

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 27: Assam Women’s University (AWU) has launched an innovative initiative using a humanoid robot named “Maya” to teach English at peripheral schools in the Rowriah area.

The humanoid robot is specifically designed to make language learning interactive and enjoyable.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, prof Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar, vice-chancellor of awu said, “This is the first start-up on campus. This initiative reflects the university’s dedication towards applying technology in the field of education to overcome challenges in teaching and learning, particularly in areas with limited access to quality resources. It’s a step toward reimagining education for a better future. “

The robot was developed by Prakash Jyoti Das, faculty of computer science and technology said that it is equipped with AI-driven teaching capabilities designed to make learning interactive and effective.

Vice-Chancellor Rajkonwar described it as the university’s first start-up and a significant step toward transforming education in resource-limited areas.

Head of English Department, Dr Prashanta Puzari has announced the plans to expand the initiative, aiming to inspire educational excellence across more schools.

The project has been widely lauded by parents and educators as a pioneering effort in Northeast India.

