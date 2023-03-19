Assam Women’s University playing major role in women’s empowerment: AAU VC

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, March 18: Vice chancellor of Assam Agricultural University Dr Bidyut Chandan Deka stated that Assam Women’s University was playing a pivotal role in women’s empowerment in a silent way and in course of time with may become like SNDT Women’s University in Mumbai, if provided with the right resources.

Addressing the 2nd convocation of Assam Women’s University on Saturday as chief guest Dr Deka further spoke on the challenges of life outside the campus.

“Underscoring that three things are necessary for the evolution of any student’s career,” he said, knowledge, wisdom and self confidence are absolutely critical for a student seeking to make a mark in the competitive world.”

The vice chancellor of Assam Women’s University, professor Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar in her address in the convocation emphasised on the need of students for developing the right skills and attitude for success in today’s world. Adding that the university was grateful to the government of Assam, she said’ “We are heartily thankful to our state’s dynamic chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his government for taking the necessary steps to provide us land and grants for construction in the new campus at Teok Kaliapani where the progress is on for construction of academic, administrative and hostel buildings. It is a campus of 57 bighas at Teok, 10 bighas in the Sensuwa Gaon adjacent to the 19 bighas of land on the existing campus which total up to 86 bighas.”

Assam Women’s University, the first women’s university in the Northeast India celebrated its second convocation ceremony on Saturday at its Rowriah Campus, Jorhat.

The programme started with a welcome address by the registrar of the university wherein he highlighted the university’s commitment and role in deepening and expanding the reach of higher education among women of the region.

Altogether 667 students of the PG and UG batches of the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 were awarded degrees. 42 students who were toppers in each of the programmes of each department of the university were given certificates of excellence.

Vice chancellor of Sri Sri Anirudhdhadev University of Sports professor JP Verma, vice chancellor, Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya Dr Jyoti Prasad Saikia, and vice chancellor, Majuli University of Culture Dr Nirode Baruah among others attended the programme.