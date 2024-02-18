AAU can contribute to growth of crop, fishery, dairy sectors: Economist Ramesh Chand

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 17: Eminent economist and member of NITI Aayog, Ramesh Chand on Saturday suggested that the Assam Agricultural University (AAU) can contribute in increasing the growth rate in the crop, fishery and dairy sectors of the state.

Delivering the 23rd convocation address of AAU at the Dr MC Das Memorial Auditorium of the university in Jorhat on Saturday, Chand said that AAU could contribute to increasing the growth rate in the fishery sector from the current level of 6.6 per cent to 10 per cent, which is the national average.

Chand said that the state has a potential in developing fisheries in view of abundant riverine and water bodies. He also said that among the four components of agriculture and allied sectors , fisheries was at the top in terms of growth rate in output which has reached close to 10 per cent in the last 10 years.

The NITI Aayog member appealed to the researchers of AAU to identify best options from various agro- climatic regions of the state and develop varieties that give higher yield in crops and also improve productivity of milch cattle.

He said that though rice was a dominant crop in the state, the productivity was 45 per cent less than West Bengal. It was 2236 kg compared to 2996 kg of West Bengal and 2806 kg of the national average.

He observed that AAU efforts in pushing the growth rate of various sub-sectors of agriculture would be of much use in fulfilling aspirations of about half of the population of the state, which is engaged in agri and allied sectors, besides contributing to Viksit India and Viksit Assam.

Speaking about self employment avenues, Chand told the students that there were opportunities open to them today for getting into entrepreneurship and mentioned about the government initiatives like SETU (Self Employment Talent Utilisation).

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who is also the Chancellor of the University, also presided over the function.

Kataria said that the AAU has been making significant contributions to agriculture education, research and extension. The growth in its infrastructure and human resource development is also helping its cause of agriculture development in the state.

Addressing the graduates, the Governor said, “Your decision to pursue a career in agriculture opens up immense possibilities for you to help our farmers. To make the most of these opportunities, you need to stay abreast of the latest innovations to expand your knowledge and capabilities. Your efforts will definitely prove fruitful in making the country a prosperous nation”.

Highlighting the position of the nation in terms of food production, the Governor said that India has come out of the category of ‘food crisis country’ to become a ‘food grain exporting country.

“Our policy makers, agricultural scientists and farmer brothers and sisters have made an important contribution in this regard,” the Governor added.

State agriculture, animal husbandry and veterinary minister, Atul Bora, who was the guest of honour on the occasion, in his address spoke about the state government’s efforts for sustainable development of agriculture and its allied sectors as part of the government’s goal to make the state among the country’s top five states of the country.

Bora stated that the Centre’s ‘Act East’ policy was benefitting the agri exports.

AAU vice-chancellor, Bidyut Chandan Deka in his address gave an overview of the activities undertaken by the university through its colleges, research stations and Krishi Vigyan Kendras across the state in contributing to the growth of the agri sector.

Altogether 550 students were awarded degrees in graduation, post graduation and doctorate during the convocation.