Assamese cinema icon Gyanada Kakati passes away at 93

GUWAHATI, Jan 9: Veteran Assamese actress Gyanada Kakati, a pioneering figure in Assamese and Bengali cinema, passed away at the age of 93, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Thursday.

Kakoti breathed her last at Bethany Hospital in Shillong, leaving behind a legacy that shaped the golden era of Assamese films.

Sonowal mourned her demise on the micro-blogging site X, stating, “Jnanada Kakati Bai’s passing is an irreparable loss to Assam’s cultural sphere. She enriched Assamese cinema with her charismatic personality and heartfelt performances. Her stellar role in ‘Puberun,’ the first Assamese film showcased at an international film festival, earned her global acclaim.”

Born in Shillong in 1932, Jnanada Kakati debuted in the Assamese film industry with the movie Parghat and went on to deliver memorable performances in iconic films like Piyoli Phukan, Sarapaat, Lakhimi, and Ronga Police.

Her extraordinary contributions earned her the prestigious Bishnu Rabha Award from the Assam Government in 2002.

Beyond Assamese cinema, Kakati also made her mark in Bengali films, starring in productions like Nilachaley Mahaprabhu, Garer Math, and Barma.

Her roles alongside celebrated actors such as Ahindra Choudhury highlighted her versatility and broadened her audience.

Meanwhile, the Assamese film industry and cultural community deeply mourn her loss, extending heartfelt condolences to her family and admirers.