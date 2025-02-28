28 C
Guwahati
Friday, February 28, 2025
type here...

Assam’s Film Industry Set for a Major Transformation with GVR Film City

Assam is poised to witness a revolutionary change in the world of cinema, thanks to the aggressive step of the GVR Group by committing Rs 2000 crore for an integrated film city.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 28: Assam is poised to witness a revolutionary change in the world of cinema, thanks to the aggressive step of the GVR Group by committing Rs 2000 crore for an integrated film city.

- Advertisement -

This trailblazing initiative will be located strategically close to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport at Guwahati on a whopping 500-acre area. The initiative brought in a new era for the state and places it on the national map as a hub of significant importance for film production in India.

Related Posts:

Designed to outdo Hyderabad’s Film City by size, this state-of-the-art complex will leverage the newest Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to revolutionize filmmaking. One of its numerous distinguishing features will be a multi-language studio in which films will be made in 120 languages, catering to a vast and varied base of consumers. This new model will not only augment the local world of cinema but also give way to producers and filmmakers from all across India and even overseas.

The GVR Film City is likely to have an economic impact of major proportions, generating over 5,000 direct jobs for local talent, technicians, and movie professionals. This colossal job opportunity will be a tremendous boost to Assam’s economy, paving the way for allied industries such as tourism, hospitality, and entertainment. The ambitious project is likely to be ready within two years, making Assam a major film production hub in no time.

With cutting-edge infrastructure and international-standard facilities, the film city will provide unparalleled facilities to filmmakers. With a combination of latest technology and innovative narration, it will not only enhance Assamese cinema but also host international productions, strengthening Assam’s position on the global cinematic map.

- Advertisement -

GVR Film City’s Managing Director emphasized the project’s capability to revolutionize the industry of making films, stating, “We are going to revolutionize the film production industry by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI).”

10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: MA Student Arrested for Forging HSLC Admit Card in Assam...

The Hills Times -
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers 10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024 10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views 12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers