Assam’s Film Industry Set for a Major Transformation with GVR Film City

GUWAHATI, Feb 28: Assam is poised to witness a revolutionary change in the world of cinema, thanks to the aggressive step of the GVR Group by committing Rs 2000 crore for an integrated film city.

This trailblazing initiative will be located strategically close to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport at Guwahati on a whopping 500-acre area. The initiative brought in a new era for the state and places it on the national map as a hub of significant importance for film production in India.

Designed to outdo Hyderabad’s Film City by size, this state-of-the-art complex will leverage the newest Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to revolutionize filmmaking. One of its numerous distinguishing features will be a multi-language studio in which films will be made in 120 languages, catering to a vast and varied base of consumers. This new model will not only augment the local world of cinema but also give way to producers and filmmakers from all across India and even overseas.

The GVR Film City is likely to have an economic impact of major proportions, generating over 5,000 direct jobs for local talent, technicians, and movie professionals. This colossal job opportunity will be a tremendous boost to Assam’s economy, paving the way for allied industries such as tourism, hospitality, and entertainment. The ambitious project is likely to be ready within two years, making Assam a major film production hub in no time.

With cutting-edge infrastructure and international-standard facilities, the film city will provide unparalleled facilities to filmmakers. With a combination of latest technology and innovative narration, it will not only enhance Assamese cinema but also host international productions, strengthening Assam’s position on the global cinematic map.

GVR Film City’s Managing Director emphasized the project’s capability to revolutionize the industry of making films, stating, “We are going to revolutionize the film production industry by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI).”