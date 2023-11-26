Assam’s longest flyover connecting Dighalipukhuri to Bamunimaidan will be completed by 2026, informs CM Sarma

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 26: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed about the undergoing construction work of the state’s longest flyover connecting Dighalipukhuri to Bamunimaidan that shall be completed by 2026.

Taking to platform X, CM Sarma mentioned about the ongoing work stating, “As promised, the work on Assam’s longest flyover from Dighalipukhuri to Bamunimaidan has begun. It will significantly ease connectivity in this choked stretch. I request all to cooperate during its construction. We aim to complete this important project by 2026”.

The stretch, stated to be the busiest will ease the connectivity as well as traffic connecting Dighalipukhuri to Bamunimaidan