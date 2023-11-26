19 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 26, 2023
type here...

Assam’s longest flyover connecting Dighalipukhuri to Bamunimaidan will be completed by 2026, informs CM Sarma

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 26: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed about the undergoing construction work of the state’s longest flyover connecting Dighalipukhuri to Bamunimaidan that shall be completed by 2026.

- Advertisement -

Taking to platform X, CM Sarma mentioned about the ongoing work stating, “As promised, the work on Assam’s longest flyover from Dighalipukhuri to Bamunimaidan has begun. It will significantly ease connectivity in this choked stretch. I request all to cooperate during its construction. We aim to complete this important project by 2026”.

The stretch, stated to be the busiest will ease the connectivity as well as traffic connecting Dighalipukhuri to Bamunimaidan

Most Religious Countries In The World
Most Religious Countries In The World
7 Famous Street Markets Of India
7 Famous Street Markets Of India
10 Of The Most Incredible Frogs In The World
10 Of The Most Incredible Frogs In The World
10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World
10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: ACS summoned by SIT in APSC cash-for-job scam, asked to...

The Hills Times - 0
Most Religious Countries In The World 7 Famous Street Markets Of India 10 Of The Most Incredible Frogs In The World 10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World 10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip