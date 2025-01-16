17 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 17, 2025
Assam’s milestone: CM inaugurates 1st redeveloped modern school

The redevelopment, executed at a cost of Rs 8 crore, has turned the school, originally established in 1947, into a state-of-the-art institution equipped with modern amenities to prepare students for the challenges of the 21st century.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 16: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the newly redeveloped Bezera Higher Secondary School, setting the stage for a historic transformation in the state’s education sector, the Chief Minister announced on Thursday.

“This is a historic day for Assam’s education sector and a moment of immense personal satisfaction,” said CM Sarma on the micro-blogging site X.

He also emphasized that this initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India). Bezera HS School is the first of 500 schools slated for redevelopment and dedication in 2025 under this ambitious program.

Meanwhile, the redeveloped school now boasts smart classrooms, smart laboratories, and a playground, offering an environment conducive to holistic growth for students.

“With 499 more schools to be dedicated this year, we are ushering in an education revolution, ensuring that children in government schools receive the best education possible”, Sarma added.

Additionally, the Chief Minister outlined his broader vision of redeveloping 5,000 schools over the next five years, aiming to empower children from poor and middle-class families.

“For a state like Assam, investing ₹4,000 crore in building schools with modern infrastructure was unthinkable just a few years ago. Today, we are setting a new benchmark, from primary schools to higher secondary schools, colleges, universities, medical colleges, and even IIMs,” he further stated.

