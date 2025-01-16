Assam’s milestone: CM inaugurates 1st redeveloped modern school

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 16: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the newly redeveloped Bezera Higher Secondary School, setting the stage for a historic transformation in the state’s education sector, the Chief Minister announced on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The redevelopment, executed at a cost of Rs 8 crore, has turned the school, originally established in 1947, into a state-of-the-art institution equipped with modern amenities to prepare students for the challenges of the 21st century.

10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India View all stories

“This is a historic day for Assam’s education sector and a moment of immense personal satisfaction,” said CM Sarma on the micro-blogging site X.

He also emphasized that this initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India). Bezera HS School is the first of 500 schools slated for redevelopment and dedication in 2025 under this ambitious program.

Meanwhile, the redeveloped school now boasts smart classrooms, smart laboratories, and a playground, offering an environment conducive to holistic growth for students.

A historic day for Assam's education sector and a day of immense personal satisfaction.



To realise Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji's vision of a Viksit Bharat, I dedicated the redeveloped Bezera HS School. This is the 1st of the 500 such schools to be dedicated in 2025.



1/4 pic.twitter.com/ELPjPgbuwu — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 15, 2025 - Advertisement -

“With 499 more schools to be dedicated this year, we are ushering in an education revolution, ensuring that children in government schools receive the best education possible”, Sarma added.

Additionally, the Chief Minister outlined his broader vision of redeveloping 5,000 schools over the next five years, aiming to empower children from poor and middle-class families.

“For a state like Assam, investing ₹4,000 crore in building schools with modern infrastructure was unthinkable just a few years ago. Today, we are setting a new benchmark, from primary schools to higher secondary schools, colleges, universities, medical colleges, and even IIMs,” he further stated.