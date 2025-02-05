ATASU calls for protection to Ahom monuments

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Feb 4: ATASU, the Tai Ahom students’ body on Tuesday carried out a massive demonstration against government inaction against illegal encroachers in Ahom era monuments and relics in Sivasagar.

The protest meeting, presided over by the Sivasagar district president of the ATASU Akhil Ahom, was addressed by Basanta Gogoi, the president of the Central Committee led by him. Basanta Gogoi said that the 17th century natural zoo set up by Ahom Swargadeo Rudra Singha during 1696 to 1704 near Mankata Ali in Zerenga Pathar is being encroached on all sides by land grabbers threatening the avian population dependent on the water bodies in it.

It may be mentioned that Pohugarh has been attracting a large number of migratory aquatic species of birds every winter including graylag geese, glossy ibis, bar-headed goose, Pelicans, jakanas, moorhens and various egrets and storks.

Similarly, the students’ body demanded that all encroachments around the Jamuna Canal be evicted urgently as the water level of the historic Sivasagar Borpukhuri has come down. The historic Jamuna Garkhaoi( canal) dug by Siva Singha’s wife queen Modambika is severely encroached on all fronts right under the nose of the administration.

The Sivadoul Tirtha Jatri Niwas cum Business Complex built by the Sivadoul Development Committee is also constructed on the Jamuna canal besides the shopping complex, the Tai Ahom Sanskritik Vikash Kendra, part of the Sivasagar Commerce College buildings, and some individuals allegedly occupied Jamuna Canal flouting all government norms. Basanta Gogoi alleged that parts of the historic Ranganath Doul and Jaymoti Doul in Jaysagar were occupied illegally by the local people. Gogoi said that the Tai Ahoms have given the BJP government one month time to evict all encroaches from the Ahom era monuments failing which the students body threatened to convene the largest gathering of the community in Sivasagar towards the end of March to protest against the government.

The meeting was also addressed by MI Bora, president, Ujoni Asom Muslim Kalyan Parishad, Devajit Dutta, president Sangrami Yuva Chatra Parishad, Chitu Baruah of Jatiya Sangrami Sena, Pankaj Khound of Sangrami Sena ,Asom and Partha Gogoi of ATASU and lent their voice in support of ATASU for protection of historical sites as the government often highlights the historic town’s tourism potentials.

Meanwhile, noted social activist Kirty Gogoi of Lakwa told this correspondent that the present DR Himanta Biswa Sharma led government has done a lot for the Ahom Community which cannot be denied by any one.