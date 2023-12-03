Asom Divas celebrated in Assam

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Dec 2: Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal

on Saturday highlighted the role of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha’s legacy of inclusive governance in the

contemporary statecraft and its efficacy.

The minister said this while attending a function organized on the occasion of ‘Asom Divas’ in Moran in

Dibrugarh district to commemorate the great Ahom king, Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha. The

programme was organised by the Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The immense contribution of Swargadeo

Chaolung Sukapha’s inclusive governance remains relevant today. Our dynamic Prime Minister,

Narendra Modiji gave us the idea of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ to bring

home the idea of inclusivity. This is greatness of good administration where the governance delivers

tangible results like a proud society bound by an idea of inclusivity, rich heritage as well as aspirations to

move ahead.”

The deputy chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein was also honoured with the ‘Chaolung

Sukapha Samanay Award’ to recognise his contribution to public life and welfare of people of the region.

Congratulating Mein, Sonowal said, “It is indeed a matter of great pride that this honour in the name of

Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha has been bestowed upon Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister,

Chowna Meinji for his indomitable spirit to public welfare and his rich social life dedicated towards

progress of the region. We must continue to honour selfless acts of public service, whether in India or

from abroad, to further propagate the ideas and contributions of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha towards

nation building, good governance and public welfare.”

“The great unifier of Assam is one of those rare historical figures, whose deeds continue to inspire

generations of administrations. He remains one of the towering historical personalities in the whole of

South East Asia. We must celebrate Swargadeo Sukapha beyond the realms of Assam so that more and

more people celebrate his deeds and get inspired by his ideas of inclusive governance,” the Union

minister added.

Our Sivasagar correspondent adds

Along with the rest of the state, ‘Asom Divos’ was observed in Sivasagar town by various organizations

on Saturday.

The Rangpur Kirty Sinha Sangrakhyan Samitee organized a meeting in its office in Rudra Singha Sports

Complex , which was presided over by Safiqur Rahma, former president of the Arunudoi Sahitya Sabha.

Rajanikanta Baruah dwelt at length on the contributions of Siu Ka Pha to the political entity called

Assam and its people.

Durlov Bora, owner of the unique Uttaran Museum in Jaysagar said, “Ahoms as a community included

all ethnic groups living in the plains of Assam from the 13th century onwards, not just the Tai Ahoms.”

Writer and educationist Samsul Barik said, “Siu Ka Pha was the first person of the middle ages to

represent the renaissance of the Assamese middle ages. He initiated the ethnological assimilation in the

state.”

Assad Ullah said that Siu Ka Pha was the progenitor of the concept of Bor Asomr. \

Bhubaon Gogoi spoke about the Tai Ahoms and their ancestors in Mong Mao, Yunnan province of

modern China, and his journey across the hilly tracks of South West China till he ruled the newly

founded kingdom in Assam for 39 years and 4 months.

Manoj Kr Borthakur in his speech stressed on doing rigorous social work if we are to pay tributes to the

great Ahom King Siu Ka Pha.

The meeting was also attended by Ansaruddin Bora, Rajendranath Bora, Nilufar Jaman, Farid Ali, Ramij

Ali, Rajiuddin Ahmed, Mriganka Hazarika, Naren Barua, and Rajen Bora.

- Advertisement -

The Divos was also observed with a day-long programme at the Tai Cultural Development Center at

Station Chariali. Various competitions were organized by the Saulung Siu Ka Pha Memorial Society

during the day followed by a cultural show in the evening. The Siu Ka Pha Foundation observed the day

in Doulmukh Chariali in the evening.