ATSUM To Go Ahead With Agitation Over Reservation Issue

IMPHAL, APRIL 2 (NNN): The All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur (ATSUM) said it is going ahead with agitation as announced earlier in connection with the reservation issue in the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

As such, the ATSUM said on Sunday that it will enforce a 12-hour “total shutdown” in the hill districts of Manipur from 6 am of April 4, 2023. The shutdown will culminate at 6 pm of the day.

- Advertisement -

However, the ATSUM said that “emergency services” will be exempted from the purview of the bandh.

The tribal student body then appealed to the public for “cooperation and understanding” during the course of this agitation.

- Advertisement -

The ATSUM said that its decision to go ahead with the agitation was prompted by the “failure of the RIMS’ authority to rectify the reservation discrepancies and the failure to nullify the LDC result”.

The apex tribal student body of Manipur alleged that the RIMS authority had “deliberately feigned ignorance of the DoPT’s OM for reservation quantum of 34% for ST since 2005, and the tribal people have been deprived of their rightful share in every job recruitment at RIMS ever since.”