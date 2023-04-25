Six students’ bodies appeal ATSUM to withdraw agitation

IMPHAL, April 24 (NNN): Six students’ bodies in Manipur on Sunday appealed to the All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur (ATSUM) to call off its proposed 12-hour bandh in the hill districts of the state in public interest.

The ATSUM announced imposition of the 12-hour bandh (to be commenced from 6 am of April 24 while alleging that the authority of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, failed to implement its earlier assurance to ‘correct’ the reservation norms for recruitment of LDCs (lower division clerks) in the Centre-run institute.

The ATSUM had signed a tripartite agreement with the RIMS authority and the state government on April 3 in this regard which led to the suspension of all forms of agitations earlier announced by the tribal student body.

While appealing to call off the proposed bandh, a joint press release of the six students’ bodies signed by their presidents urged the ATSUM to fight for justice through proper forum without affecting the public.

The six student’s bodies are All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), Manipur Students’ Federation (MSF), Democratic Students’ Association of Manipur (DESAM), Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA), Students’ Union of Kangleipak (SUK), and Apunba Imagi Machasing (AIMS).

The press release said that being a centrally run institute, RIMS has to follow the rules and regulation of the reservation policy of the Centre and ATSUM can knock at the door of the concerned higher authorities if any of the rules and regulation of the policy is violated.

The ATSUM can press the higher authorities to take up appropriate action against those responsible for the violation and penalize them as per law and show them there is rule of law, the statement also said.

The six students’ bodies will also start keeping a close vigil on the administrative defects in the RIMS, the joint press release added.