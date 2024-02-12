AUDCSU Elects New Leadership Amid Calls For University Upgrades

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 11: Assam University Diphu Campus Students Union (AUDCSU) has elected a new leadership as the culmination of its electoral process for the session 2024-25 unfolded on Friday.

The outcome, marked by both celebration and calls for action, reveals a mix of triumph and challenges within the student body.

In a unique turn of events, the post of president saw no contestants, leading to Cherok Basa Ingti’s unanimous declaration as the winner. Longmindar Killing elected as the vice-president, while Jirsong Timung emerged as the new general secretary.

The team further comprised Uttam Teron and Serdihun Teronpi as assistant general secretaries, and Angtong Kro, Ongsong Kro, and Premilin Beypi as Cultural, Sports, and Magazine secretaries respectively.

Following the announcement, the Karbi Students Association (KSA) orchestrated a warm reception at its office in Rongnihang. Led by its Central Committee general secretary, George Timung, the event aimed to honor all victorious AUDCSU candidates.

Addressing the media, Timung, the newly elected general secretary, underscored the challenges faced by students hailing from across the North-east

“Despite Assam University Diphu Campus’s stature as a central university, disparities in meeting fundamental needs persist, including faculty shortages,” he added.

Timung further urged students to unite in advocating for the campus’s transition into a fully-fledged university.

Among the pressing issues highlighted was the dearth of bus services, prompting a direct appeal to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council for enhanced student transportation facilities.

Expressing gratitude to his fellow students for electing him, Timung extended appreciation to the election commission for ensuring a smooth electoral process.

Echoing sentiments for campus upgrades, George Timung, General Secretary of KSA, emphasised the pivotal role of Assam University Diphu Campus in the hill district’s educational landscape.

He called for concerted efforts towards its transformation into a comprehensive university, envisioning a bolstered higher education sector.

As the newly elected leadership gears up to address prevailing challenges and advocate for campus enhancements, their commitment signals a promising trajectory for Assam University Diphu Campus’s academic journey.