MP Amarsing Tisso advocates for Central Tribal Hill University

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 25: Member of Parliament (MP) for the 6-Diphu (ST) Parliamentary Constituency and Executive Member (EM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Amarsing Tisso, on Friday, emphasized that the demand for a Central Tribal Hill University can only be achieved through the collective efforts of all social organizations, student bodies, political parties, and the general public. Tisso firmly stated that unity in these efforts would ensure success, expressing confidence that “if all are united, there is no question of not getting it.”

Tisso’s statement came during his address at the 8th Annual General Fresher’s cum Social Meet, 2025, hosted by the Assam University Diphu Campus Students’ Union (AUDCSU). The event, held at the Rangsina Sarpo Open Air Auditorium, welcomed new students to the university to pursue postgraduate studies.

The demand for a full-fledged Central University at the Assam University Diphu Campus has been ongoing, and in 2024, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang, alongside MP Tisso and local MLAs, met with the Union Minister for Education and Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan, to discuss the issue.

In his speech, Tisso reflected on the history of Assam’s central universities, explaining that an Act passed in 1989 led to the establishment of one central university in the state. However, the university was set up in Silchar, Barak Valley, despite protests from the people of the Brahmaputra Valley. This led to the creation of Tezpur University to appease the growing demand in Brahmaputra Valley. Tisso highlighted that Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao were overlooked, and the people of these regions were only given a campus of the Silchar University.

Tisso emphasized, “I have hoped that by raising one voice from all social organizations, student communities, political parties, and the general public we can achieve our demand for a Central Tribal Hill University.”

The MP assured the students and faculty of the university of his support, announcing that an ambulance would be provided to the campus and that electric buses would be introduced for transportation from Diphu town to the university campus by next year. Additionally, Tisso promised to renovate the Semson Sing Engti statue at the campus and install a statue of the first CEM of the KAAC, Khorsing Terang. He also committed to starting a tree plantation drive with the planting of 1 lakh saplings every year starting from AUDC.

MLA Dorsing Ronghang, in his speech, recounted the history of the Karbi Students Association (KSA)’s movement in 1991, which demanded a separate campus for Silchar University in the region. Ronghang noted that many students had to travel far or could not pursue postgraduate studies due to the lack of a university campus in the area.

Lumbajong Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) Johny Timung urged the students to focus on their studies and take a positive approach to life, emphasizing the importance of advancing science and technology for societal progress.

Professor Sivasish Biswa, Pro-Vice Chancellor of the AUDC, praised the university’s efforts despite its location in a remote area, stating that the university was striving seriously to make progress in education in the region.

The event also saw the felicitation of gold medalists and Ph.D. awardees from the 2023-24 session.

Jirsong Timung, General Secretary of AUDCSU, thanked MP Amarsing Tisso for his assurances of providing an ambulance and other facilities. He also expressed gratitude to all dignitaries for their presence.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Jirsong Timung, expressing appreciation for the continued support and commitment to the development of the Assam University Diphu Campus.