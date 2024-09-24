Augustine Kramsa alleges compensation fraud in land acquisition

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 23: Augustine Kramsa, the former chairman of the Agriculture Board of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), claimed on Monday that he is a victim of compensation deprivation after his land was acquired by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of a four-lane highway along the Dobaka to Kohima stretch of National Highway 29.

Kramsa alleged that a compensation amount of Rs 4 crore for his land at Nahorjan was wrongfully withdrawn by officials from the Land and Revenue Department of KAAC, including joint secretary Tensing Rongpi, laat mondol Tarun Rongpi, laat mondol Rup Hasnu, and SK Dhoniram Kathar, through the duplication of land pattas.

“My land, identified by dag numbers 9, 13, 53, and 143 along NH-29 at Nahorjan, was taken for the highway’s construction. Unfortunately, while compensation for dag number 1 has been received, I have yet to receive compensation for the other three. I have been misled by the joint secretary and the mondols, who provided false assurances. Despite my association with the current government, these officials have cheated me. I do not blame the CEM or EM; instead, I believe the mondols are exploiting their names to commit these acts. At dag number 53, the mondols are tampering with duplicate pattas,” Kramsa said during a press conference.

Kramsa further noted that false names were inserted into the records, including Rakhi Timungpi, daughter of Amphu Timungpi, Robinson Kathar, son of Rajen Kathar, and Sanju Katharpi at dag number 143 as Thong Teron, none of whom are legitimate claims.

He also called on CEM Tuliram Ronghang to assist him with this issue promptly and urged that action be taken against Mondols Tarun Rongpi, Rup Hasnu, and SK Dhoniram Kathar for their role in creating duplicate land pattas.

“If the ARO/Land Revenue Department fails to respond by September 25, he will expose the misconduct of these officials to the public,” he concluded.