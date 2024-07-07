Avinash Sarkar’s parents identify their son’s body at GMCH

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 7: The parents of Avinash Sarkar, who was carried away by floodwaters from a roadside drain in Bamunimaidam last Friday, have confirmed the identity of their son’s body at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) this morning.

Taking to micro-blogging platform X, the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his deep sorrow, offering his heartfelt condolences to the parents and family during this difficult time.

Sarma wrote, “Deeply pained! With a heavy heart, we have learnt that the child’s body has been found. My deepest condolences go out to his parents and family during this unimaginable time.”

The chief minister further conveyed his deep appreciation to the diligent personnel of the NDRF, SDRF, Police, and District Administration for their relentless efforts in the search and rescue operation.

Earlier today, a minor’s body which was believed to be Avinash was found in Guwahati’s Rajgarh area. Following this, the body was taken to GMCH for identification. Subsequently, Avinash’s parents verified that it was indeed their son.

Rescue teams initiated a thorough search mission at dawn today in order to locate the lost child.

Earlier on Saturday, Assam CM paid a visit to the Sarkar family to convey his concern and oversee the ongoing search operations.

The purpose of the Chief Minister’s visit was to offer assistance and reassure the family that every possible measure was being taken to find their missing child.