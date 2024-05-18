State mourns loss of former minister Thaneswar Boro

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 17: Thaneswar Boro, a former Assam cabinet minister overseeing Education and Revenue, and a distinguished social thinker, passed away on Friday at 7:05 am in Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. Boro had been receiving treatment at GMCH for a severe heart condition for several days after initially being admitted to Swasti Hospital, Rangia, on May 9. He was subsequently transferred to the ICU at GMCH where he breathed his last. Boro, aged 86, had served as the president of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and had a tenure as a professor at B Borooah College in Guwahati. He was widely respected as a leading intellectual and social reformer in Assam, contributing significantly to social development and welfare in the state. Additionally, he was a renowned writer and served as vice president of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, dedicating himself to the promotion and enrichment of Bodo language and literature. Tributes were paid to Thaneswar Boro by various dignitaries including the chief executive member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Region and UPPL president, Pramod Boro, Assam cabinet minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, as well as leaders from Bodo Sahitya Sabha and All Bodo Students Union (ABSU).

Pramod Boro, the chief executive member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Region, extended heartfelt condolences on the passing of the esteemed social thinker and former minister, Thaneswar Boro. Recognised as a stalwart leader of Assam, Boro’s legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Expressing profound sorrow, Pramod Boro remarked, “The loss of Shri Thaneswar Boro is deeply saddening. His steadfast dedication to education and unwavering service to the people of Assam have left an indelible imprint on our state. His contributions to education and public service will forever be cherished.” Additionally, Assam cabinet minister and Sahitya Akademi Award recipient, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, conveyed his condolences and profound grief on Thaneswar Boro’s demise.

“Upon learning of the passing of Thaneswar Boro, former Education and Revenue minister of Assam, I hurried to GMCH. He had been admitted due to a severe heart condition. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this trying time,” expressed Brahma.

“I held him in the highest esteem for his extensive experience and vibrant personality. His illustrious career, including his tenure as the president of the AGP, his three-time MLA status from Rangia, and his role as vice president of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, speaks volumes of his contributions. Today, we mourn the loss of an exceptional individual. May his soul rest in peace.”

Dr Surath Narzary, president of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Dipen Boro, president of ABSU, along with various social organisations and student unions, also conveyed their condolences and shared in the mourning over the passing of the esteemed social thinker and former minister, Thaneswar Boro.

Meanwhile, the ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) expressed profound grief and extended condolences on the demise of Thaneswar Boro, former Education minister of Assam.

“In deep sorrow, we offer our deepest condolences on the passing of former state minister of Education and Revenue, Shri Thaneswar Boro, this morning. His tireless endeavours and steadfast dedication to public service have profoundly influenced our society, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations. The state of Assam has lost a great leader and social thinker with the departure of Shri Thaneswar Boro,” stated UPPL.

A condolence meeting of UPPL legislators was convened in Guwahati, observing a solemn silence as a mark of respect for the departed soul of Thaneswar Boro, former vice president of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha and former Education minister.

The chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region and UPPL president, Pramod Boro, deputy CEM of BTR, Govinda Chandra Basumatary, along with all legislators, were in attendance at the event.