Awareness and exhibition programme on ‘Tribal Heroes in India’s Freedom Struggle’ held

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Nov 17: An awareness and exhibition programme on ‘Tribal Heroes in India’s Freedom Struggle’ was organised by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) in collaboration with the NSS Cell, Dibrugarh University, and the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram (Assam) on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav on Wednesday.

The programme was inaugurated with the unveiling of the statue of Jananeta Bhimbor Deori by Prof Jiten Hazarika, vice chancellor, Dibrugarh University.

This was followed by the inauguration of the photo gallery of the tribal heroes by the vice chancellor, Dibrugarh University which was followed by the main programme at the Rangghar Auditorium, Dibrugarh University.

Following the introduction of the esteemed guests by the programme spokesperson, Dr Dipak Kumar Doley, associate professor, department of English, Dibrugarh University, the felicitation of the guests and the lighting of the ceremonial lamp was conducted. The university anthem and a welcome speech was delivered by Prof Devid Kardong, programme co-ordinator, NSS Cell, Dibrugarh University, who took the proceedings forward.

Prof Jiten Hazarika, vice chancellor, Dibrugarh University delivered the inaugural speech, exhorting the esteemed guests and participants to add to the memorialisation of the often-overlooked Assamese tribal heroes such as from the Boro, Mising and Rabha communities in order to present a broader picture of the contributions of the tribal people of the state of Assam and the region at large.

Vice chancellor, Dibrugarh University also spoke succinctly on the current issues concerning the debate around tribal status, going back to the need to closely examine the colonial constructs of hills and plains.