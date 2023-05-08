Awareness Meeting Held In Demow Town High School

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, May 7: Under the joint initiative of the Education department and district administration, an awareness meeting was organised in Demow Town High School on Saturday regarding the opening of Government CBSE School in Demow Town High School situated in Raichai.

In the meeting, Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain, Aditya Vickram Yadav, deputy commissioner of Sivasagar district, Phyllis Hrangchal, Demow circle officer, Deba Jyoti Gogoi,school inspector of Sivasagar district, local people, local organisations of Demow, students of Demow Town High School were present.

During the meeting, the students of the Demow Town High School said to the district administration that they do not want CBSE Adarsha Vidyalay. The local organisations of Demow and local people also said that they do not want CBSE Adarsha Vidyalay in place of Demow Town High School.

After the meeting, Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain, while talking to the media persons here on Saturday said, “Under Assam Government Model School Society, a Model School will be opened. Some of the Model Schools will be under SEBA and some of them will be under CBSE.”

He also said that in Demow there are several English medium private schools and so there is a need for a Government CBSE English Medium School. He assured that in the meantime there will be no entrance for admission.