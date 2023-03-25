Awareness Programme Organised By Nehru Yuva Kendra 

HAMREN: Awareness on ‘National Water Mission: Catch the Rain, Where It Falls, When It Falls’ was organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra, Diphu, Karbi Anglong under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India on Friday at Adarsh Rastra Bhasa High School, Nawaibill, West Karbi Anglong in collaboration with Social Development Organisation, Kheroni Charali, West Karbi Anglong.

The awareness programme was chaired by asst prof of Udali College, Dr Shiv Jee Chauhan. The programme started with an oath taking on judicious use of water, essay writing competition on “scarcity of water and its management” and was followed by speech from resource persons.

Asst prof & HOD, Hindi, Kapili College, Chhotelal Chauhan addressed the gathering on the problem of rain water and its judicious use. Asst prof Dept of Hindi, Udali College, Dr Shiv Jee Chauhan spoke on water conservation and rainfall harvesting. Asst prof & HOD, History, Kapili College, Jeetendra Harijan spoke on ‘National Water Mission: Catch The Rain Where It Falls, When It Falls’.

Asst teacher (Science), Ashok Kr Singh focused on scarcity of rainfall and disaster risk reduction with reference to northeast India.