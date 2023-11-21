Baba Ramdev’s ‘Patanjali’ to enter Assam tea industry sector

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 21: Sanjoy Kishan, Assam’s Labour Welfare Minister, announced on Tuesday that Patanjali Ayurved, a company founded by Baba Ramdev, is preparing to enter the Assam tea market.

The state government has approved this move with the aim of accessing the global market. Discussions are ongoing with Patanjali Ayurved’s management.

The minister confirmed that Assam’s tea will soon be incorporated into Patanjali’s portfolio, a move endorsed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The initiative is also intended to counter competition from Kenyan and Sri Lankan tea industries. Kishan assured that despite potential ownership changes of Assam’s tea gardens, workers’ wages will be protected.